Freedom Family Church Christmas Light Show

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Rick Dykes/ rick@freedomfamily.church / 205-876-0525

ILLUMINATE YOUR SPIRIT AT FREEDOM FAMILY CHURCH'S FIRST ANNUAL CHRISTMAS LIGHT SHOW

Westover, AL - Freedom Family Church announces the debut of its Christmas Light Show, a stunning display of choreographed lights and music designed to bring holiday joy to the Shelby County and beyond. The show will run nightly from 5-10 PM, December 1st through January 1st.

"This Christmas light show is our gift to the community," says Pastor Rick Dykes. "In a world that can sometimes feel dark, we want to shine Christ's light and love in a way that brings wonder and joy to everyone who visits. It's about creating moments that bring families together during this special season."

The spectacular display features 30 thousand LED lights synchronized to holiday music, which visitors can enjoy from their vehicles by tuning to 97.1 FM. The show is being brought to life by Chelsea's own Ricky Cloutier and his son Zach, whose previous light displays have earned national recognition after they were featured on ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight."

"When Pastor Rick approached us about creating a display for Freedom Family Church, we knew this was an opportunity to share our passion for Christmas lights with an even broader audience," says Ricky Cloutier. "This show represents hundreds of hours of programming and setup, but seeing families experience the joy it brings makes it all worthwhile."

Zach Cloutier, who handles much of the technical programming, adds, "We've incorporated some new elements this year that we think will really surprise people. Each song tells its own story through light, and we've worked hard to create something truly special for our community."

To make the experience even more special, Freedom Family Church volunteers will be serving complimentary hot chocolate to visitors on Friday nights throughout December. "There's something special about sipping hot chocolate while watching the lights dance to Christmas music," notes Pastor Dykes. "It's these simple moments that create lasting holiday memories."

The church also invites the community to attend their special Christmas Candlelight Services on Saturday, December 21st at 6:00 PM and Sunday, December 22nd at 10:30 AM. These services will feature traditional carols, a special worship service, the Christmas story, and the warm glow of candlelight, offering a meaningful way to celebrate the true spirit of the season.

The light show is free and open to the public. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early during peak viewing times, especially on weekends.

To learn more visit: https://freedomfamily.church/christmas-lightshow/

About Freedom Family Church:

Freedom Family Church exists to help families experience true freedom in Christ, by connecting with an authentic Christ-centered community, and serve as the hands and feet of Jesus in Chelsea and beyond. Through life-giving worship, intentional relationships, and a commitment to putting faith into action, we're raising up a generation that's equipped to face tomorrow's challenges while experiencing the joy of Christ today. Our focus on "Find Freedom, Join the Family, Be the Church" creates a foundation where every person can break free from spiritual bondage, find genuine connection, and live out their God-given purpose.