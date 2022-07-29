Join us in beautiful downtown Montevallo for an evening of live entertainment! Each event will feature a different musician and food truck at Owl’s Cove Park (737 Main Street).

This family-friendly, free admission event is the perfect way to kick off your weekend. Bring a chair or picnic blanket and make yourself at home on Main Street! The music begins at 6:30 PM.

Twelve plays a wide variety of Southern rock, old Country, R&B and alternative—including some originals. Fans say they are one of the best party bands in Central Alabama! Sponsored by Alabama Public Television. Featured Food Truck: To be announced, M&M's Lemonade Stand

* * * * *

Friday Nights at the Cove is hosted by Montevallo Main Street, a volunteer-driven organization whose mission is to promote and revitalize our historic downtown. Montevallo has been a Designated Main Street Community since June 2016.

Owl's Cove Park, a "pocket park" in the heart of downtown, is only two blocks away from Montevallo's famous Orr Park. Surrounded by charming shops and restaurants, this picturesque setting is the ideal place to get your toes tapping after a long week.

For more information, contact us at mainstreet(at)cityofmontevallo.com or 205-597-9322.