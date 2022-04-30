Friends Book Sale
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
Find a great deal at the Friends Book Sale. Find a great deal at the Friends Book Sale. Includes hardbacks, paperbacks, children's books, DVDs, audiobooks, music and more. Most items are priced under $1! All proceeds benefit the Friends of the Library. Cash or checks only. Please call 205-444-7774 for more information. LOCATION: Youth Program Room
