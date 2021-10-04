Friends of Hoover Public Library: What is Better Basics?

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216

Better Basics seeks to make a positive difference in the lives of children and their families by advancing reading and mathematical literacy. Friends business meeting follows program. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7840 for more information.

LOCATION: Fitzgerald & Shakespeare Rooms

