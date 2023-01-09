Friends of Hoover Public Library present The Seasoned Performers

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216

Join us for ABBOTT AND COSTELLO…BACK AGAIN!

Tune in for the hilarious antics of Bud Abbott, Lou Costello, and their guests as the Seasoned Performers entertain you with a hearty dose of comedic confusion. All brought to you over the airwaves of station RMT. You’ll be glad you tuned in!

Call 205-444-7840 for more information.

