Friends Mid Winter Book Sale

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216

Friends of the Hoover Public Library members can shop early at the Preview Sale! Not a member? Join at the door, memberships begin at just $15. Find a great deal at the Friends Book Sale. Includes hardbacks, paperbacks, children's books, DVDs, audiobooks, music and more. Most items are priced under $1! All proceeds benefit the Friends of the LIbrary. 205-444-7774

205-444-7840
