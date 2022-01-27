Friends Mid Winter - Preview

Friends of the Hoover Public Library members can shop early at the Preview Sale! Not a member? Join at the door, memberships begin at just $15. Find a great deal at the Friends Book Sale. Includes hardbacks, paperbacks, children's books, DVDs, audiobooks, music and more. Most items are priced under $1! All proceeds benefit the Friends of the LIbrary. Call 205-444-7774 for more information. LOCATION: Theatre Level