Ghosts, Graves, and Spirits at Oak Hill Cemetery

Stuart Oates, director at Oak Hill Cemetery, will bring us (mostly) historical and (somewhat) spooky tales from Birmingham's oldest cemetery. The graves at Birmingham's Oak Hill Cemetery tell the story of our city's growth, of its diversity, its times of sickness, and of its most colorful characters and pioneers. The cemetery, started in 1869, was the place to be buried for several decades - boasting dignitaries and politicians alike. Learn more about the history and drama from an expert! LOCATION: Plaza