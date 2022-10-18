Ghosts, Graves, and Spirits at Oak Hill Cemetery

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216

Stuart Oates, director at Oak Hill Cemetery, will bring us (mostly) historical and (somewhat) spooky tales from Birmingham's oldest cemetery. The graves at Birmingham's Oak Hill Cemetery tell the story of our city's growth, of its diversity, its times of sickness, and of its most colorful characters and pioneers. The cemetery, started in 1869, was the place to be buried for several decades - boasting dignitaries and politicians alike. Learn more about the history and drama from an expert! LOCATION: Plaza

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
events, Library
205-444-7820
to
Google Calendar - Ghosts, Graves, and Spirits at Oak Hill Cemetery - 2022-10-18 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Ghosts, Graves, and Spirits at Oak Hill Cemetery - 2022-10-18 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Ghosts, Graves, and Spirits at Oak Hill Cemetery - 2022-10-18 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Ghosts, Graves, and Spirits at Oak Hill Cemetery - 2022-10-18 18:00:00 ical