Gingerbread House competition

Vestavia Civic Center 1090 Montgomery Highway , Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Rick Karle will emcee the Megan Montgomery Foundation's 3rd Annual Gingerbread House competition on December 14 from 8 -12:00. Free event to see more than 100 creations, Santa and cookies, door prizes, and you can vote on your favorite houses for $1.00 per vote. To enter your own graham cracker, pre-made kit or actual gingerbread house. Only $5.00 to reserve your "lot" for your house to be displayed! Deliver it on Friday, Dec 13. Cash prizes in childrens and adult divisions. For more info visit www.gingerbreadjam.swell.gives

Vestavia Civic Center 1090 Montgomery Highway , Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
