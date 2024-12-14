Rick Karle will emcee the Megan Montgomery Foundation's 3rd Annual Gingerbread House competition on December 14 from 8 -12:00. Free event to see more than 100 creations, Santa and cookies, door prizes, and you can vote on your favorite houses for $1.00 per vote. To enter your own graham cracker, pre-made kit or actual gingerbread house. Only $5.00 to reserve your "lot" for your house to be displayed! Deliver it on Friday, Dec 13. Cash prizes in childrens and adult divisions. For more info visit www.gingerbreadjam.swell.gives