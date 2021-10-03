GirlSpring Presents: Taking Control of College Admissions

In this interactive Zoom, girls will discover the ins and outs of the college admission process, with expert tips from Rebecca Rutsky, MA

College admissions are complicated, but they don't have to be!

Rebecca Rutsky, MA, will give a general overview of how to navigate the college admissions process, and students will be able to participate in a Q & A.

Recently named one of the Counselors That Change Lives, Rebecca Rutsky has been regionally and nationally recognized for her work with thousands of students and their families in both public and private, school, college, and independent consulting setting. Rutsky is currently College & Career Advisor at the Alabama School of Fine Arts, the state’s most selective secondary school, she has worked in the field for over a decade. Previously, she held faculty and administrative positions in the University of California at Los Angeles College Counseling Certification Program, Hoover City Schools, University of Alabama School of Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, University of Virginia, Kenyon College, and consulted for many other institutions.

This event will be most helpful for juniors and seniors, but younger girls are welcome to attend!