Alabama Interfaith Refugee Partnership (ALIRP) invites you to the 3rd Annual Global Gathering! Join us on November 9, 2024, from 1-2:30 p.m.

Location is Trinity United Methodist Church (West Campus) at 914 Oak Grove Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209. Attendees will taste multicultural food, enjoy traditional dance performances and music, participate in a silent auction, and enjoy Loteria, a traditional Mexican game similar to Bingo.

Folkloricos Mexican Dance Group will also perform! All proceeds from the 3rd Annual Global Gathering directly benefit the mission of ALIRP and provide support to its nearly 200 partners.

Tickets are $10 on Eventbrite or $15 at the door.

Kids 10 and under are free. Learn more about ALIRP at alirp.org.