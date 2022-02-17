On Thursday, February 17 at 11 am at East 59: Lee Branch, retired NFL star Gary Burley will be discussing his book, Glory: The Struggle for Yards. Glory: The Struggle for Yards is the story of the first African Americans to break the color barrier in the National Football League. Mr. Burley played for the Cincinnati Bengals from 1976 to 1983 and the Atlanta Falcons in 1984. He founded Pro Start Academy in 2015, “to give student-athletes a competitive advantage by building a bridge to success on and off the field of play.” Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7800 for more information.

LOCATION: East 59 Cafe - Lee Branch 701 Doug Baker Blvd, Suite 103 Hoover, AL 35242