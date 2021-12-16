Glue Gun Gang: Snowman Crafts Holiday Crafts for Adults

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216

Welcome back to Glue Gun Gang! Let's craft together and create cute snowman decor using pinecones and more. Registration required. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7840 for more information. Three sessions to pick from! Dec 12, Dec 14 or Dec 16. Choose one. Free. Supplies provided. Adults only. Registration is required and opens December 1. Register at events.hooverlibrary.org.

LOCATION: Adult Program Room

