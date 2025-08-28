Free event at Rojo in the Side Room "Good Grief: Love, Loss & Communal Cultivation of Resilience". Use QR code to RSVP.

Grief comes for us all. And we don’t have to face it alone. Join host John Vereen and special guest Don Mosley, J.D. for a powerful night of storytelling, humor, conversation, and community healing.

This interactive event includes:

“Pictionary for the People” improv game

Word Up! with Don Mosley J.D.

Community StoryJam- open Mic format

Reflections on resilience, love, and HEO values

Featured Guest:

Don Mosley, J.D.- Founder of Integrity and Leadership Partners, respected community leader, and speaker. Don brings powerful insight into the emotional, spiritual, and social layers of grief. Through his personal journey and professional experience, he will help guide our room toward understanding, restoration, and hope.

Event Flow: