Goodwill Grand Opening Weekend Celebration
Brook Highland Plaza 5267 Highway 280, Birmingham, Alabama 35242
It's good to be in the neighborhood! Join us as we celebrate the opening of our second Birmingham store in Brook Highland Plaza Thursday, January 6th through Sunday, January 9th. In addition to fresh finds at great prices, you can expect daily giveaways, discounts and fun for the family! To learn more, visit alabamagoodwill.org/brookhighland!
