Grand Opening- East 59 Remote Locker

Join the library, Mayor Frank Brocato, and East 59 for the grand opening of East 59's remote locker! There will be a children's storytime, refreshments, and a demonstration of the locker system.

LOCATION:

East 59 Café - Lee Branch

East 59 Event Room

701 Doug Baker Blvd

Hoover, AL 35242

For more information, visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7800.