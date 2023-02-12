Grief Support Group

to

The Church at Brook Hills 3145 Brook Highland Parkway, Birmingham, Alabama 35242

Griefshare is designed to help you take healthy steps forward following the death of a loved one. Each week’s meeting includes an encouraging 30-minute video followed by discussion. Join us Sundays, Feb 5 - April 30, 3:00pm in Room C122. Visit brookhills.org/griefshare for more information and to register.

Info

The Church at Brook Hills 3145 Brook Highland Parkway, Birmingham, Alabama 35242
Counseling & Support Groups, events
2053137736
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Grief Support Group - 2023-02-12 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Grief Support Group - 2023-02-12 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Grief Support Group - 2023-02-12 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Grief Support Group - 2023-02-12 15:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Grief Support Group - 2023-02-19 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Grief Support Group - 2023-02-19 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Grief Support Group - 2023-02-19 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Grief Support Group - 2023-02-19 15:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Grief Support Group - 2023-02-26 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Grief Support Group - 2023-02-26 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Grief Support Group - 2023-02-26 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Grief Support Group - 2023-02-26 15:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Grief Support Group - 2023-03-05 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Grief Support Group - 2023-03-05 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Grief Support Group - 2023-03-05 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Grief Support Group - 2023-03-05 15:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Grief Support Group - 2023-03-12 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Grief Support Group - 2023-03-12 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Grief Support Group - 2023-03-12 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Grief Support Group - 2023-03-12 15:00:00 ical