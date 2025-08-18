GriefShare Support Group

GriefShare at Double Oak Community Church

GriefShare Grief & Loss Support Group at Double Oak Community Church is open to anyone who has lost a loved one to death and is still struggling with navigating the grief process. This group is open to anyone to attend free of charge.

GriefShare will meet on Mondays starting August 11 through November 17 (not meeting on designated holidays), 6 pm - 7:30 pm each week. The group will meet in The Annex (located on the back side of the Double Oak Community Church-Community Building located at 112 Olmsted Street). A small parking lot area is located on the back side of the building and the entrance to the Annex faces that parking lot. Please contact Kelly Stephenson if you have any questions and are interested in joining the group.

Kelly Stephenson | kstephenson@docc.org | 205-995-9752