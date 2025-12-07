Grinch Holiday Photos & Pet Paw Print Ornaments at Smith's Variety

Celebrate the season with Christmas pet photos featuring the Grinch and adorable paw-print ornaments at Smith’s Variety on Sunday, December 7th from 12–5 PM! Family and friends are welcome to join in the fun while supporting a great cause. All proceeds benefit The Animal League of Birmingham, helping raise money for local shelters and rescues. Bring your pets, strike a pose, and make a difference this holiday season! Smith’s Variety is located at 45 Church Street, Mountain Brook.