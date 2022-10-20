Halloween Ghostly Craft @ Lee Branch

Create a glow-in-the-dark ghost so your Halloween door will spook the neighbors! Use basic macrame knots and glow-in-the-dark yarn to create a cute hanging ghosts. All supplies provided. Register to attend this easy and fun craft - and go home with a ghostly creation. Visit hooverlibrary.org to register or call 205-444-7830 for more information. LOCATION: East 59 Event Room 701 Doug Baker Blvd, Ste 103 Hoover, Alabama 35242