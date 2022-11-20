The Alabama Civic Chorale will present their 75th annual performance of Handel’s MESSIAH with orchestra on Sunday, November 20 at 3:00 p.m. at Riverchase United Methodist Church in Hoover. The chorus is comprised of singers from all over the greater Birmingham area. The program is free. Childcare is provided. Arrive early for seating. This is a wonderful, spiritual way to begin your holiday season! Visit www.alabamacivicchorale.com for more information.