The Happening on 2nd presented by Space One Eleven Arts Center

Time to celebrate all things ART! Join Space One Eleven Arts Center in celebrating its momentous 35th ARTiversary at The Happening on 2nd! Set to take the streets on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 from 1 to 7 p.m. on Second Avenue North in downtown Birmingham, this fun-filled arts and music extravaganza invites all who enjoy the vibrant energy and excitement of live performances and visual art while celebrating 35 years of artmaking!

Attendees can view the 35th Anniversary Art Exhibition, enjoy live music and performance, participate in art activities including taking a spin on the pottery wheels, a public printmaking activity with Paperworkers Local, live portraits by Andy Jordan, childrens’ face painting with Painted Personalities, and a Kids’ Art Zone. There will also be performances and interactions with Hoop for Fitness, Dala Tribal Bellydancers, Tragic City Rollers, Magic City Disco and roving characters. Food trucks will be onsite and in true Southern fashion, there will be game day football viewing!

Bring a lawn chair and stay awhile! Experience some of the city’s best local musical talent with performances by Teenage Daddy, Alabama School of Fine Arts Youth Jazz Band, and solo artist Dominique Posey, as seen on American Idol; in addition to a sci-fi Latino noir solo performance by special guest José Torres-Tama. Elias Hendricks, Birmingham native and international entertainer, will emcee this event.

Attendees can indulge in a variety of cuisine options from Cantina on Wheels, Krazy Good BBQ, and Street Cafe food trucks. Refreshing beverages from Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, and local craft beer and signature cocktails from Ghost Train Brewery will also be available.

Tickets are $20 per person, which includes entry into the event and all activities. Please purchase tickets at https://spaceoneeleven.org/the-happening-on-2nd/. Children 12 and under are admitted free. Food and drink sold separately. No outside food or drink will be permitted. Street parking and parking in public lots will be limited, so we recommend using ridesharing services.

Funding for Space One Eleven provides the resources necessary to continue the mission of providing a platform for contemporary artists, art exhibitions and related events that are free to the community, free and reduced tuition art classes and art camps for children and youth, and fully equipped art studios accessible to the public in SOE’s ARTfix! program. Space One Eleven believes that cost should never be a barrier for children and youth to access art classes and offers financial aid scholarships for all families who wish to apply. Proceeds from the event will benefit these programs and more.

Want more information about The Happening on 2nd and Space One Eleven? Visit www.spaceoneeleven.org!