What's Happening to Our Forest: History, Science and Future of Forestry in America, as Told by a Semi-Retired Forester

OLLI at UA presents What's Happening to Our Forest: The History, Science and Future of Forestry in America with Paul Dean, Semi-Retired Forester.

Dean will provide a colorful timeline of the impacts of European settlement upon our North American forest. He will explain how this once pristine continent of native old growth fell victim to the invasion of settlers with their axes, livestock and diseases, as they moved westward, exploiting forests until they were almost gone. A gruff outdoorsman president instituted the beginning of forestry in America.

Free class, bur pre-registration is required. All OLLI classes are via Zoom technology. Not familiar with Zoom? No worries, OLLI offers free basic Zoom training sessions. Call or see catalog on website for more information.