What Does Healthy Eating Really Look Like?
Virtual Birmingham, Alabama
OLLI at UA presents What Does Healthy Eating Really Look Like with Carolyn Williams. What does it mean to eat a healthy diet? You're not alone if you've asked this. Carolyn Williams is a James Beard award-winner, dietician and cookbook author who simplifies the science by breaking down what "healthy" really means when it comes to cooking, meal planning and shopping. Session is free but pre-registration is required to receive Zoom link. Call 205-348-6482 to register. If you are not familiar with Zoom, free training sessions are also offered. See olli.ua.edu for complete course catalog.
Virtual Birmingham, Alabama
