Healthy Living For Your Brain & Body
to
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
The Alzheimer's Association shares how to lower your risk of cognitive decline.
Positive, everyday actions can make a difference in brain health, even lowering the risk of cognitive decline and possibly Alzheimer's and dementia. Learn how to incorporate some or all of these habits into your life and maintain a healthy brain with help from the Alzheimer's Association.
Location: Friends Meeting Room
Info
