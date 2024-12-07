Hoover Helps, a dedicated nonprofit organization committed to meeting the basic needs of students in the Hoover area, is delighted to announce its 5th Annual Ho Ho Hoover-Randle Weekend, a series of events Saturday, Dec. 7 through Sunday, Dec. 8. Designed to spread holiday cheer and support children who need it most, the weekend will bring everyone in the holiday spirit the opportunity to give back while having a good time with “Making Spirits Bright Christmas VIP Party” on Saturday, Dec. 7 and “Ho Ho Hoover-Randle Open House” on Sunday, Dec. 8, with both events held at the Hoover-Randle House, located at 2255 Tyler Road (Birmingham, AL 35226).

Hoover Helps will host festive events to help fundraise for its year-round efforts including:

Making Spirits Bright VIP Party - Saturday, Dec. 8, 7 to 11 p.m.

This Making Spirits Bright VIP Party is a heartwarming way to celebrate donors who contribute to helping Hoover City Schools students in need. Tickets are $55 each, and attendees will dress in their best cocktail attire to enjoy an evening of festive joy with food from Happy Catering, drinks and a silent auction with special items. Those bidding on the silent auction will have chances to win prizes like a tour of the Jack Daniel’s Distillery in Lynchburg, Tenn., A diamond ring from Levys Fine Jewelry, high-end bourbon, fire . During the evening, Bling Tree tickets can be purchased for $25 each and will give attendees a chance to win jewelry from Tiffany & Co. Wine Pull tickets, also $25 each, will give each attendee a chance to win a surprise bottle of wine. Guests will also have a chance to win a bottle of Van Winkle 12 Year Lot B valued at $1,000 with purchase of a $50 ticket. Van Winkle Tickets can be purchased online or at the event until 9 p.m. that evening. The winner does not need to be present.

Ho Ho Hoover-Randle Open House - Sunday, Dec. 8, 2 to 5 p.m.

At this family-friendly affair, attendees will see how Hoover nonprofits, organizations and entities “Deck the Halls of Hoover Randle House.” Tickets are $15, and the event features pictures with Santa, local restaurants serving delicious bites, homemade chocolate treats from Michelle’s Chocolate Lab, homemade hot chocolate made by Grace Klein and more. Enjoy performances by the Spain Park Dazzlers, Hoover High Buccannettes, Hoover and Spain Park choirs, and appearances from special guests like Deer Valley Elementary’s music students and City of Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato, who will announce the winners of the “Deck the Halls of Hoover Randle House” tree competition. Participating groups in the tree competition include Hoover Helps, Hoover City Schools Foundation, Hoover High School, Spain Park High School, Bluff Park Art Association, Hoover Service Club, Hoover Beautification Board, Hoover Historical Society, Leadership Hoover, Hoover Fire Department, Hoover Arts Council and Hoover Ahead. Children age 12 and under are admitted free. Parking and free shuttles will be available at Shades Mountain Community Church.