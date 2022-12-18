Do you want to build a snowman? Do you think that the best way to spread Christmas cheer is by singing loud for all to hear? Or are you just a mean one, Mr. Grinch? If reading these words gets you in the holiday spirit then mark your calendars for Holidays at the Movies on Ice! This year’s show is going to be a phenomenal spectacular, a skating extravaganza, the likes of which the Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena has never seen!