Step inside the magic of the season with Home for Christmas: Hoover Home Tours, a two-night holiday experience that invites you to explore some of the most beautifully decorated homes across Hoover. On December 9 and 11 from 6:00–8:30 PM, discover festive spaces filled with sparkling lights, timeless décor, and the warm hospitality that makes this event a beloved holiday tradition.

Your ticket grants access to both nights as you'll journey throughout Hoover, including a special visit at the home of Hoover’s Mayor, Nick Derzis. Along the way, enjoy the joy, creativity, and Christmas charm that local homeowners generously share.

Guests are encouraged to support the season of giving by bringing a new, unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots. All event proceeds benefit Hoover Helps and the Hoover City Schools Foundation, making your participation a gift to families and students across our community.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

1. You can select your ticket to be for the Greystone/East Hoover tour the first night or the West Hoover tour. The second night will cover the other side.

2. Shuttle service will be provided at the Church at Brook Hills for the Greystone/East Hoover tour and The Hoover Met for the West Hoover tour.

3. No shuttle service will be provided to Mayor Derzis's home. You will drive to his home and park on the street.

4. We will send an email a few days prior to the event with further details, itinerary, and instructions.

5. Tickets will go off sale after Tuesday, December 2, 2025