City of Hoover Presents Home for Christmas: Hoover Home Tours December 9 & 11

6–8:30 PM

Step inside the magic of the season with Home for Christmas: Hoover Home Tours! This two-night holiday event invites you to explore some of Hoover’s most festive homes—from east to west—sparkling with Christmas charm and warm hospitality.

Guests will even enjoy a special stop at the home of Hoover’s new Mayor, Nick Derzis!

Your $100 ticket covers both nights of tours, with proceeds benefiting Hoover Helps and the Hoover City Schools Foundation. Shuttle service will be provided at Church of Brook Hills and The Hoover Met. Guests are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to support Toys for Tots.

Celebrate the holidays, connect with neighbors, and experience Hoover at its most heartwarming!

Tickets: $100 per person (covers both nights)

Benefiting: Hoover Helps & Hoover City Schools Foundation

Shuttle Pickup: Church of Brook Hills and The Hoover Met