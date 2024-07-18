Home & Hearth Series: House Healing with Elysium

Find out how your living space could be affecting you and your family.

When we think of healing, we often overlook the role our environment plays in our overall well-being. Our homes can greatly impact our physical, emotional and mental health. That’s where house healing comes in. House healing is the practice of creating a harmonious and healthy living space. Jason Kirby of Elysium House Healing talks about his background in the field, introduces us to the tools of the trade and walks us through sample floor plans. Leave this presentation with strategies for achieving a healing home environment. For more about Jason’s house healing services, visit elysiumhousehealing.com.