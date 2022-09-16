Sign up for our Homeschool Farm-to-Table workshop!

Age appropriate activities include picking fresh veggies from our homeschool community garden, learning their nutritional value and creating several easy "recipes".

Raincheck date September 29, same time.

Your children will pick fresh veggies/herbs from our homeschool community garden, learn their nutritional value and create several easy "recipes" they will enjoy eating.

This is an outside event and does not involve a stove, but will involve the use of small kitchen knives for elementary-aged kids and older. Elementary-aged children may need parental help in cutting.

Preschool will work on projects that are age-appropriate.

Parents go for free!

We do have need of 1-2 parents who would be willing to help with the pre-school and/or elementary activity(s). For those who would like to help, one child can attend for free.

Please contact Rebecca Rowley by September 9, 2022 at rebecca@ingadiflowerfarm.com if you are interested.