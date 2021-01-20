Homeschool Hangout: Creative Writing Workshop

Registration required. Join Us for a Virtual Poetry and Creative Writing Workshop with novelist and poet, Tina Mozelle Braziel, and the Cahaba River Society. Bring your pencil and paper as we learn to write an Ode and Anti-Ode poem and well as a Romantic Lyrical writing piece. The event will be a pre-recorded video where we draw inspiration from nature.

Contact Vanessa at 439-5504 or nschildrenslibrarian@shelbycounty-al.org or Kate at 439-5512 or nsyouth@shebycounty-al.org for more information.