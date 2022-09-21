Homeschool Hangout: Happy Cat Month

Registration required. Grades K-12th with adult assistance if needed.

For National Happy Cat Month, Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue in partnership with North Shelby Library will provide children & teens K-12th grade and their families information about how they can keep cats healthy and happy as well as ways to support cat rescuers in their community.

Visit https://northshelbylibrary.org/ or call 205-439-5504 to register.