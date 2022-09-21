Homeschool Hangout: Happy Cat Month

to

North Shelby Library 5521 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35242

Registration required. Grades K-12th with adult assistance if needed.

For National Happy Cat Month, Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue in partnership with North Shelby Library will provide children & teens K-12th grade and their families information about how they can keep cats healthy and happy as well as ways to support cat rescuers in their community.

Visit https://northshelbylibrary.org/ or call 205-439-5504 to register.

Info

North Shelby Library 5521 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35242
Education & Learning, events, Library
205-439-5540
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Homeschool Hangout: Happy Cat Month - 2022-09-21 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Homeschool Hangout: Happy Cat Month - 2022-09-21 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Homeschool Hangout: Happy Cat Month - 2022-09-21 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Homeschool Hangout: Happy Cat Month - 2022-09-21 13:00:00 ical