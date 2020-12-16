Homeschool Hangout: Special Equestrians of Birmingham

Join us virtually for this December's Homeschool Hangout as we hit the hay at Special Equestrians of Birmingham. Special Equestrians of Birmingham is a non-profit that provides equine therapy to riders of all ages and abilities. In this Homeschool Hangout, we will be meeting some of the horses, touring the facility, and playing a game of equine true or false! Come ready to ride (virtually)!

Contact Vanessa at 439-5504 or nschildrenslibrarian@shelbycounty-al.org or Kate at 439-5512 or nsyouth@shebycounty-al.org for more information.