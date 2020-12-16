Homeschool Hangout: Special Equestrians of Birmingham
to
North Shelby Library 5521 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35242
Join us virtually for this December's Homeschool Hangout as we hit the hay at Special Equestrians of Birmingham. Special Equestrians of Birmingham is a non-profit that provides equine therapy to riders of all ages and abilities. In this Homeschool Hangout, we will be meeting some of the horses, touring the facility, and playing a game of equine true or false! Come ready to ride (virtually)!
Contact Vanessa at 439-5504 or nschildrenslibrarian@shelbycounty-al.org or Kate at 439-5512 or nsyouth@shebycounty-al.org for more information.