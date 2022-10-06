Homeschool Hub: Picture Day!

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216

Get a "school picture" taken! Registration opens September 29. In order to serve as many kids as possible, individuals will be contacted through email after registering to sign up for a specific times. Visit hooverlibrary.org to register or call 205-444-7830 for more information. LOCATION: Youth Program Room A

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
events, Library
205-444-7830
to
Google Calendar - Homeschool Hub: Picture Day! - 2022-10-06 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Homeschool Hub: Picture Day! - 2022-10-06 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Homeschool Hub: Picture Day! - 2022-10-06 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Homeschool Hub: Picture Day! - 2022-10-06 10:00:00 ical