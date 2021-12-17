After Hours: Ugly Sweater Holiday Party

Join us after hours on the Library Plaza for a celebration of National Ugly Sweater Day! Join us after-hours for a fun, fabulous celebration of ugly sweaters! There will be groovy music, "minute to win it" table games (with prizes), a hot cocoa bar and judging by none other than the Grinch! This will be a fun-tastic adults-only event! Visit hooverlibrary.org to register or call 205-444-7820 for more information.

LOCATION: Plaza Wing