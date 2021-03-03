OLLI at UA presents I Want To Publish My Story with independent bookseller. Easy Lambert-Brown.

If you say to yourself "I've go something to say," Easty can advise you how to do this as she has helped many authors bring their inspiration into actuality. Well-versed in the process and the pitfalls, join her in leaning about getting your words or art out into the world.

Free class; preregistration is required. All OLLI sessions via Zoom Technology. Not familiar with Zoom? No worries, free basic training sessions are also offered. Call 205-348-6482 to register and see olli.ua.edu for complete course catalog.