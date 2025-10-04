Impact Road Race 10K | 5K | 1M

Oak Mountain State Park 200 Terrace Drive, Pelham, Alabama 35124

The Impact Road Race helps generate awareness and raise funds for Seeds of Impact, which will enable us to print the curriculum that we provide for parents free of charge, offer more FREE classes for moms overcoming addiction and trauma, and launch our IMPACT BHAM Project, reaching more under-resourced communities. To learn more about our mission, visit www.seedsofimpact.org.

Charity & Fundraisers, events, Fitness, Outdoor
205.730.8627
