The Country Club of Birmingham 3325 Country Club Road, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35123
Join Us for the Inaugural Tulip Gala on September 18
The Parkinson Association of Alabama is proud to host its first-ever Tulip Gala— an unforgettable evening dedicated to raising critical funds for the thousands of Alabama families affected by Parkinson’s disease.
Thursday, September 18, 2025
6 p.m.
**Black tie optional.**
Together, we’ll raise hope and critical funds for Alabama families living with Parkinson’s disease. The night will include a cocktail reception, an elegant seated dinner, live and silent auctions, a wine pull, raffle, and unforgettable music by Dr. Harrison Walker and Cooper & Johnson Trent.