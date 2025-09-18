Join Us for the Inaugural Tulip Gala on September 18

The Parkinson Association of Alabama is proud to host its first-ever Tulip Gala— an unforgettable evening dedicated to raising critical funds for the thousands of Alabama families affected by Parkinson’s disease.

Thursday, September 18, 2025

6 p.m.

The Country Club of Birmingham

**Black tie optional.**

Together, we’ll raise hope and critical funds for Alabama families living with Parkinson’s disease. The night will include a cocktail reception, an elegant seated dinner, live and silent auctions, a wine pull, raffle, and unforgettable music by Dr. Harrison Walker and Cooper & Johnson Trent.