Intermediate Excel (2 Parts)

Class introduces users to more advanced features of the Microsoft Excel spreadsheet application. This class builds on the foundation of the Basic Excel class. The class includes a demonstration of features such as pivot tables, nested formulas, tables, data validation, and more. The class is free of charge and designed for library patrons who have already completed the Basic Excel class. Visit hooverlibrary.org to register or call 205-444-7747 for more information. LOCATION: Training Center