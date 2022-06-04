Introducing Lakeview Hullabaloo 2022 featuring Gov’t Mule!

Get ready to rock the block! Slice Pizza and Moe’s Original BBQ are coming together to bring you the hottest music festival in Birmingham - Lakeview Hullabaloo! Set to take stage in the Lakeview District on Saturday, June 4 from 2 p.m. to midnight, attendees will boogie the day away enjoying pizza, ‘que and brews while experiencing the jammin’ tunes of summer with headliner Gov’t Mule, along with other supporting artists. In addition to the party rockin’, enjoy a wing eating showdown with local celebrities, University of Alabama and Auburn University student athletes and others.

Get your tickets now! General admission tickets are $25 in advance ($30 at the gate) and include all-day access to the festival. Want to have the Lakeview Hullabaloo VIP experience? Purchase your VIP ticket sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka for $100. The purchase of a VIP ticket includes admission to the event, two drink tickets, access to private restrooms, a private bar and covered tents.

Lakeview Hullabaloo is a special rendition of SliceFest and Moe’s Original BBQ Smokin’ Summer Jam with aims to provide inclusivity to other area businesses while paying tribute to its upbringings for years to come. This pizza, ‘que and music party is all for a good cause as well, a portion of event proceeds will benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, dedicated to creating a world without blood cancers by producing lifesaving research to cure blood cancer patients with leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease, myeloma and more. Events previously hosted by Slice Pizza and Moe’s Original BBQ have raised over $90,000 combined for nonprofits.

Want more information about Lakeview Hullabaloo? Visit www.lakeviewhullabaloo.com!