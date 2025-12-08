Jane Austen Birthday Ball

Don your best regency apparel and join us for a semiquincentennial birthday celebration!

Celebrate Jane Austen's 250th birthday with Hoover Library and Red Mountain Regency Dance Society. Enjoy light refreshments and learn the steps to popular regency dances. For those like Mr. Darcy who prefer "taciturn" activities, you can decorate a fan, test your knowledge of Jane Austen trivia, complete Jane Austen mad libs, or pose for a photo in your regency finery. Costumes are encouraged, but not required. Kindly RSVP by registering for the event. Visit hooverlibrary.org to register or call 205-444-7820 for more information.

Location: Fitzgerald, Shakespeare & Conference Room, Fitzgerald & Shakespeare Rooms, Theatre Conference Room