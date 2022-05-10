Jason Bailey Trio
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
Listen to the (mostly) bluegrass trio lead by Nashville based mandolin player Jason Bailey. Jason Bailey (mandolin) has long been a fixture of Birmingham's music scene playing a variety of genres from bluegrass to jazz to rock and everything in between. Now based in Nashville, Bailey returns to Birmingham with his trio for a fiery night of picking! Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7820 for more information. LOCATION: Plaza Wing Plaza Wing
