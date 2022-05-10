Jason Bailey Trio

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216

Listen to the (mostly) bluegrass trio lead by Nashville based mandolin player Jason Bailey. Jason Bailey (mandolin) has long been a fixture of Birmingham's music scene playing a variety of genres from bluegrass to jazz to rock and everything in between. Now based in Nashville, Bailey returns to Birmingham with his trio for a fiery night of picking! Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7820 for more information. LOCATION: Plaza Wing Plaza Wing

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
events, Library
205-444-7820
to
Google Calendar - Jason Bailey Trio - 2022-05-10 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Jason Bailey Trio - 2022-05-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Jason Bailey Trio - 2022-05-10 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Jason Bailey Trio - 2022-05-10 19:00:00 ical