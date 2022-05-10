Jason Bailey Trio

Listen to the (mostly) bluegrass trio lead by Nashville based mandolin player Jason Bailey. Jason Bailey (mandolin) has long been a fixture of Birmingham's music scene playing a variety of genres from bluegrass to jazz to rock and everything in between. Now based in Nashville, Bailey returns to Birmingham with his trio for a fiery night of picking! Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7820 for more information. LOCATION: Plaza Wing Plaza Wing