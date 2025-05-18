Jewish Food and Culture Fest
to
Levite Jewish Community Center 3960 Montclair Road, Birmingham, Alabama Birmingham, AL 35213
×
The Jewish Food and Culture Fest is one of Birmingham’s favorite outdoor food events featuring live music, a vendor fair, and delicious food. Just give us some time to lovingly prepare all of your favorite foods from recipes that have been passed down for generations, including sweet and savory brisket, pomegranate-walnut chicken, matzah ball soup, cabbage rolls, giant corned beef sandwiches and much more.
Info
Levite Jewish Community Center 3960 Montclair Road, Birmingham, Alabama Birmingham, AL 35213
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink