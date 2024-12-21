Jólabókaflód: The Yule Book Flood

Experience a cozy new way to celebrate the holidays, inspired by an Icelandic tradition. Enjoy peaceful reading nooks, quiet crafts and delicious hot chocolate.

Inspired by the Icelandic tradition of "the Christmas book flood" where friends and families exchange books as gifts on Christmas Eve to then read through the night, we are hosting a day of fun and cozy bookish activities. List of events and activities to follow.

Locations: The Library Theatre, Children's Department, Plaza