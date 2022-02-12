Junior League of Birmingham’s Blood Drive with LifeSouth

Give hope. Give life. Give blood this Valentine's. With the critical need for blood, community members of Birmingham and surrounding areas are invited to give local and save local by joining the JLB for its Blood Drive with LifeSouth on Saturday, Feb. 12. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donors will receive a $10 e-gift card for donating. Donors can walk up or make an appointment at https://donors.lifesouth.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/750469.

One donation can save up to three lives in the Birmingham community! LifeSouth is a community blood center, which means the blood supply collected from donors directly serves the needs of patients in our local community. As a blood donor, you are a vital part of a team of individuals working together to save the lives of patients in our area’s hospitals.

All donors will receive a recognition item and a free cholesterol screening. Donors must be 16 or older, weigh at least 110 pounds and show photo I.D. Sixteen-year-olds require written parental permission.

This Blood Drive is in part of the JLB’s 100 Acts of Service initiative to honor 100 years of JLB. Every year, League members collectively give more than 55,000 hours of service to the community. This year, the JLB is putting more hours into the community by providing members with more opportunities to serve its 30 community partners. The service projects are located in the Birmingham-metro area and provide hands-on experience for JLB members with past, present and potential partners to celebrate its 100 years of impact. For more information on the JLB’s 100 Acts of Service Campaign, visit https://www.jlbonline.com/community-services/100-acts-of-service/.