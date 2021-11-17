Junior League of Birmingham’s Preview Noel

Preview Noel kicks off the Birmingham holiday season with a merry sneak peek into the Junior League of Birmingham’s (JLB) Market Noel fundraiser taking place Nov. 17-20. Participants can join the JLB from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Finley Center on Wednesday, Nov. 17 to celebrate Preview Noel and enjoy an evening of private shopping and fun activities to welcome the gifting season. A sell-out event every year, Preview Noel features entertainment, heavy hors d’oeuvres and Preview Noel classics like the annual Diamond Drop valued at $5,000 sponsored by Diamonds Direct, the Cigar Drop sponsored by Vitola Fine Cigars and Drink Up Grinches sponsored by United-Johnson Brothers. The first 250 attendees will receive a signature swag bag. Tickets are $55 each and include a Market Noel general admission ticket.

Preview Noel is one of many Market Noel events throughout the week, including the First Responders Luncheon, JLB Hearts Birmingham, Jingle and Flamingle, Brunch with the Big Guy and Milk and Cookies in addition to the Market Noel holiday shopping event itself at The Finley Center. The market features more than 80 stores from across the nation and includes high quality items like home decor, clothing and accessories, gift and holiday items, food and much more.

The JLB is also excited to bring back a popular Market Noel feature this year - complete and mini “The Elf Made Me Do It” kits! These 24- and 7-day kits have everything parents (and the elf!) need for a very merry and mischievous December for your kids! The specially curated kits will include letters, props, activities, instructions, materials and photo guides for each night’s shenanigan. The 24-day kit is $100 and the 7-day kit is $40. Elf is not included. A limited number of kits will be sold and can be picked up at The Finley Center or shipped for $40.

Proceeds from Market Noel go directly back into the community through the JLB’s 30 community projects benefiting women and children in need in Birmingham. The purchase of one $15 general admission Market Noel ticket helps provide hot dinners for two women who are recovering from addiction and participating in financial literacy and employment readiness training through Foundry Ministries’ Hope Inspired Ministries. The purchase of just two general admission Market Noel tickets helps provide an entire outfit for a survivor of sexual violence who has given their clothes as evidence through the Crisis Center’s Rape Response Program.

For more information about Market Noel, Preview Noel or other events, visit www.marketnoel.net.