K-POP MINICON BHAM
to
Hyatt Regency Birmingham - Wynfrey Hotel 1000 Galleria Cir , Birmingham, Alabama 35244
Kpop Minicon is returning for a very special (and very spooky) K-pop filled Halloween weekend! It's all happening at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham - Wynfrey Hotel connected to the Galleria Mall!
There’s something for everyone:
Panels
Vendors
Multi Format RDPs
Photocard Trading
Dance Showcase
Karaoke
Workshops
Kdrama Watch Room
Discounted Kids Tickets
Freebies
16+ Halloween Party on October 31
And more!
Grab tickets while you can! Find them on our website: kpopminicon.com
DATE & TIME:
October 31, 2025 | 7:30 - 11:30pm
November 1, 2025 | 3:00 - 11:00pm