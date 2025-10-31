K-POP MINICON BHAM

Kpop Minicon is returning for a very special (and very spooky) K-pop filled Halloween weekend! It's all happening at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham - Wynfrey Hotel connected to the Galleria Mall!

There’s something for everyone:

Panels

Vendors

Multi Format RDPs

Photocard Trading

Dance Showcase

Karaoke

Workshops

Kdrama Watch Room

Discounted Kids Tickets

Freebies

16+ Halloween Party on October 31

And more!

Grab tickets while you can! Find them on our website: kpopminicon.com

DATE & TIME:

October 31, 2025 | 7:30 - 11:30pm

November 1, 2025 | 3:00 - 11:00pm