Join us via Zoom for a live-streamed event with an intimate solo performance by blues artist, Keb’ Mo’, complete with personal stories and an audience Q&A!

“I’m more interested in pleasing myself, and making records that make me feel proud and make me feel like I’ve done my best. And if other people like it, that’s gravy.” states Keb’ Mo’, assessing his new release Oklahoma.

Indeed, in his quarter-century as a recording artist, the charismatic singer/guitarist/ songwriter and five-time GRAMMY Award winner has consistently made music that reflects his own passions and interests. In the process, he’s earned a reputation for his ability to draw upon his bottomless roots-music expertise to make deeply expressive, highly personal music.

Keb’s guitar playing has garnered him his third invite to Eric Clapton’s prestigious Crossroads Festival and has inspired leading instrument makers, Gibson Brands, to issue the Keb’ Mo’ Signature Bluesmaster and Bluesmaster Royale acoustic guitars and Martin Guitars to issue the HD-28KM Keb’ Mo’ Limited Edition Signature model. He has been featured in TV and film, playing Robert Johnson in the 1998 documentary Can’t You Hear the Wind Howl, appeared three times on the television series Touched By An Angel, played a leading role on Hallmark’s Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Higher Ground, and performed for President Obama at the White House.

“At some point, I began to realize that it’s not just about writing a good song with a good hook and good lyrics, but it’s also about writing songs that had something going on inside,” asserts Keb’, who, 9 years ago, moved his family from Los Angeles to Tennessee. “So I started spending a lot of time rewriting lyrics, recording, rerecording, and really working hard at it. I got to a place where I understood the anatomy of how lyrics can work, and how I can use them to put some substance into the song. It’s like jelly donuts. I don’t even like jelly donuts, but you know that every time you bite into one, there’s gonna be something inside. At some point, I realized that you have to tell a story in some way, shape or form, and this record is a continuation of that realization.”

