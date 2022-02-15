The Kindness Summit: Nonprofit Volunteer Fair

Random acts of kindness can become contagious! If you are looking for a volunteer opportunity, join us for a nonprofit volunteer fair! What are you doing for others? If you find yourself seeking opportunities to give of your time, join us as we convene a panel of experts from local nonprofits that depend on volunteers like you. This volunteer fair will allow potential volunteers to learn about different local organizations in a low-pressure, casual environment. They also provide organizations with the opportunity to increase public awareness about their missions and find much-needed volunteers. Remember: Your greatness is not what you have, but what you give! Join us in person or on Zoom! Register to receive program handouts and a link to the Zoom event. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7830 for more information. LOCATIONS: Shakespeare Room, Zoom Room 2